COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF)- “ we are well prepared for students to learn in a digital environment we feel that the skill is important for students as they transition to college to the workforce we want to make sure that our students are well prepared to utilize technology” said Michele Sherman, Associate Superintendent.

The Columbia County school district is adding a digital learning day to students agenda starting September 2nd.

Associate Superintendent Michele Sherman says for an half of day, all students will learn the different aspects of technology.

Sherman says this is only to enhance students ability to use digital platforms.

“ using technology that will promote collaboration that will allow them to utilize a different platforms” said Sherman.

During the school board’s work session, school superintendent Steven Flynt discussed the proposed expansion of their five year building program for schools, adding five more years to upgrade existing facilities.

“ we looked at all of the building needs over the next five years and realize that we really would be better off expanding that to a 10 year program so we can explain to the community all the things that we’re going to be able to here and when we’re going to be able to do that” said Steven Flynt, School Superintendent.

All schools will be getting renovations – starting with the three oldest schools in the district..

“Evans is gonna be first on the docket that obviously is oldest and need of some additional classrooms as well as some renovations and so when we add additional classrooms the hope is that will keep the older classrooms in operation until the new ones are built” said Flynt.

Flynt says of course these renovations will take time – but they will make sure to accommodate students as best as they can during the process.