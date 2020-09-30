Columbia County School District to hold job fair

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District will hold a job fair next week for bus drivers and custodians.

The event will take place October 6th, at Columbia County Middle School from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Read the entire press release below:

Click here to be redirected to their website.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories