Columbia County School District to hold job fair

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) –The Columbia County School District is holding a Job Fair.

The district is looking for bus drivers, nutrition assistants, and custodians, Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Martinez Elementary School, located at 213 Flowing Wells Rd., Martinez, GA, 30907.

Upon employment, new hires, through December 2021, will receive a $1000 sign-on stipend to be paid in two installments. The first portion of the stipend will be made payable in the amount of $500 to the employee the month after the employee’s first day of work. The remaining $500 will be made payable June 2022, as long as the employee is still employed by the school district.

Staff members from the Department of Human Resources, Department of Transportation, Department of Facilities, Maintenance, and Operations, and Department of School Nutrition will be on hand to provide interested candidates an overview of the job description and answer any questions. All qualified candidates will receive an on-site interview.

Minimum requirements to be a bus driver with the Columbia County School District include:

● Must be 21 years of age

● Must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam to include, drug and alcohol

screenings

● Must have a safe driving record

● Must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of

transportation for students

A Commercial Driver’s License is required to drive a school bus. The Columbia County School

District offers paid, in-house training for qualified candidates to earn their CDL upon

employment.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, and to submit their resume to

alicia.lowe@ccboe.net or apply on-site at the job fair.

Business attire is suggested as on-site interviews will take place.

Find an application and a complete list of job descriptions online at www.ccboe.net