Columbia County School District to hold job fair

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair for bus drivers, nutrition assistants, and custodians.

The event is scheduled for:

Thursday, February 25th

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Evans Middle School – 4785 Hereford Farm Road

Candidates are asked to maintain a safe social distance at all times while attending the job fair.

Face coverings are required when entering and exiting the building, however, candidates will be able to remove their face covering when seated at their own discretion.

All qualified candidates will receive an on-site interview.

Minimum requirements to be a bus driver with the Columbia County School District include:

Must be 21 years of age

Must pass the school bus annual physical exam to include drug, and alcohol screenings.

Must have a safe driving record

Must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of transportation for students

A Commercial Driver’s License is required to drive a school bus.

For more information, click here.