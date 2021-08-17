Columbia County School District taking measures to keep students safe amid COVID-19 surge

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County School District is committed to keeping students safe amid the COVID-19 surge in the CSRA. In order to keep students and staff safe, schools will be following extended mitigation measures.

Social distancing will take place in classrooms, hallways and cafeterias. There will be plexiglass dividers in all school cafeterias. Schools will be limiting visitors in school buildings and classrooms. Classroom group work and assemblies will be avoided and field trips will be limited.

Cleaning and sanitizing will be a priority. Students will have limited use of locker rooms and there will be increased sanitization and cleaning of high-touch and high-traffic areas.

Face coverings will be required on school buses and will be strongly encouraged for students in crowded lines and hallways.

Please stay home if you are sick. If you have symptoms of illness, stay home and contact your health care provider. Students will be limited to being around others to no less than three feet for no less than 15 minutes.

We are all in this together, and the district’s efforts are impacted by the actions of everyone in

our community. Much of what schools cannot control is happening outside of our buildings,

and continued high levels of community spread can ultimately hinder efforts to keep students

and staff safe. We ask that individuals be conscious of their actions outside of school and

continue individual preventative steps to stop the spread, which include but are not limited to

the following: good hygiene and hand washing; social distancing as much as possible; and

staying away from others if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness.

Together, we can continue to provide a safe learning environment for all students. Columbia County School District

According to a Columbia County Schools spokesperson, there is no availability in the Columbia County Virtual Academy. Parents who feel uncomfortable are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school administrator to learn about the mitigation measures being implemented in their individual schools.

Again, parents are strongly encouraged to keep students home who are sick or have symptoms of illness and to talk to their children about wearing a face covering, using hand sanitizer and washing their hands frequently.