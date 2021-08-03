Columbia County School District ‘strongly encouraging’ masks for students, staff

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County School District released a statement Tuesday, strongly encouraging the use of face coverings, particularly for students and staff who are unvaccinated.

The safety of students and staff remains a top priority in the Columbia County

School District. For this reason, district leaders have been and will continue to monitor the

positive COVID cases in our community and our school district on a daily basis. As a result, the

Return to School Plan 2.0, now includes updated verbiage strongly encouraging the use of face

coverings by all students and staff, particularly those who are not fully vaccinated. Columbia County School District

The CDC has reversed their decision made three months ago that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear face coverings to schools or summer camps.

Now, the CDC is recommending everyone to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status due to the Delta Variant and surge in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Richmond County School System is requiring all students and staff and visitors to wear masks to all RCSS facilities and on all busses regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and updates on Columbia County School District policies, CLICK HERE.