COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District Foundation was created to give more support to students, teachers and staff, and to get the community more involved.

“This is a great way to engage our students to continue achieving more, and provide ways to support them and our employees that we haven’t been able to in the past,” said Ashley Rice, the coordinator for the foundation.

It will provide student scholarships and support resources…

“We’re looking to celebrate different students based on potential different variety of extracurricular activities or different classes that they’re involved in,” Rice said. “It could be open to any students in the district not just necessarily high school students.”

There will also be classroom grants for teachers and more.

“It could be anything that a teacher needs, from additional supplies that is basic requirements for the classroom like updating Bunsen burners in a science class,” Rice said. “Or going out and seeking extra special kits that are engaging students in different ways that the teachers don’t currently have access to.”

Donations from the public and community partners will help fund the program. They’re also looking for volunteers for foundation events.

“A lot of business leaders in the community have a lot of insight to give,” said Megan Moye, the Chief Marketing Officer for Meybohm Real Estate. “Like a lot of us at Meybohm, we would love to be able to partner closely with those students to be able to say, ‘what is your job hopes and dreams? And let us help you be able to get there.’”

The goal is to increase academic achievement within the growing school district, and set up students and staff for future success.

Moye believes teacher and student support go hand-in-hand.

“Anything that we can do to support the teachers outside of what they are already given from the county, as business leaders we absolutely have to do,” she said. “And at the end of the day teachers and administrations are the ones that are going to be guiding our children.”

The foundation is still gathering funding, and hopes to start awarding student scholarships in Spring 2024. Click here to donate.