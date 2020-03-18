Columbia County School District announces student meal distribution plan

Bags of school lunches are ready for grab-and-go during the coronavirus, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District, working with dozens of local businesses, churches, and other organizations, will provide food resources for our students in need through the present shutdown.

Seven schools will serve as pickup sites for “grab and go” breakfasts and lunches, Monday – Friday, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23 – Friday, April 3, 2020.

Items will be prepared by school nutrition staff and will be distributed by curb-side pickup or delivered to students who have no means of transportation.

All Columbia County School District students in need may receive a lunch safely packaged in a sack to go, along with breakfast for the next day, at any of the following sites:

Grovetown Elementary

Grovetown Middle

Martinez Elementary

Parkway Elementary

North Harlem Elementary

South Columbia Elementary

Lakeside High

Parents of students in need of grab and go meals should visit our website to completea request or call 706-828-1902.

We are extremely grateful for the community organizations who are helping us provide this service to needy families during this difficult time.

Any groups or organizations interested in supplying food resources can click here.