COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The decision to fire former Grovetown High School JROTC instructor Major Cecile Williams was made late this afternoon after a long hearing.

It comes after allegations of her hitting a student back in September. She was suspended and charged with simple battery following the incident.

Her defense team didn’t deny her hitting the student, and they said it was justified.

They argued that she said she thought she saw a student lick another student’s ear and took action.