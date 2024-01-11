COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The decision to fire former Grovetown High School JROTC instructor Major Cecile Williams was made late this afternoon after a long hearing.
It comes after allegations of her hitting a student back in September. She was suspended and charged with simple battery following the incident.
Her defense team didn’t deny her hitting the student, and they said it was justified.
They argued that she said she thought she saw a student lick another student’s ear and took action.
“The question we feel is not whether she made contact or not, but whether she was justified in making contact. That’s what we feel is the reason the termination action that’s been proposed is not appropriate,” Major Williams’s attorney said. “She was intervening in what she felt was going to be a battery, and she reacted in the moment because there was nothing else to be done.”
The school board’s Chief Human Resources Officer Anthony Wright argued there were other routes Major Williams could’ve taken.
“She could’ve spoken to the student, she could’ve yelled at the student, she could’ve said something after,” said he said. “Touching a child, it just wasn’t necessary.”
The victim and the other student who he allegedly licked were interviewed Thursday. Both said the victim did not lick the other student.
The victim said Major Williams struck him open-handed in the face and pulled him out of formation afterward to apologize. He said he wasn’t injured.
Some of Major Williams’s colleagues testified on her behalf.
“She just had a passion for teaching and wanting to help teach boys and girls,” said Major Michael Daversa, a JROTC instructor at Evans High School and someone who interviewed Major Williams for her job. “Very ethical yes, I would believe everything that she says.”
When asked if he thinks Major Williams’s actions have affected her ability to remain effective as an educator in the school district, Wright responded “yes.”
We requested a copy of the surveillance video showing the incident, but it was denied.