APPLING, Ga. (WJBF)– Wednesday was another chance for Columbia County residents to weigh in on potential special purpose local optional sales tax projects.

Columbia County Manager Scott Johnson says the county has been using SPLOSTs to improve the area since the mid 90s.

Now, the current special projects are almost complete so they’re looking at new ideas.

“Certainly infrastructure is always important in a growing community. When I say infrastructure, I mean transportation projects, road projects, storm water projects, water projects potentially. And then you have some of the other projects the community wants and needs like recreation projects,” Johnson said.

Since there’s already a SPLOST in effect, Columbia County sales tax is 8 cents on the dollar.

On November 8th, residents will either vote to accept the SPLOST, keeping sales tax at 8 cents on the dollar, or reject the plan and lower the tax by a penny on the dollar.

“This is not an increase in taxes at all, this is just maintaining what we’re already paying,” Johnson said.

Thursday was the second of four public listening SPLOST meetings.

It’s a chance for residents to give their own ideas.

“Come out and ask questions and find out what’s going to be on the docket, what are you going to be able to vote for. Put your opinion in on what you want,” Columbia County resident Michele Singletary said.

Singletary is voicing what she wants to the commission.

She says she and her friends are pickleball fanatics, and they want to see a designated court in Columbia County.

“Bringing that into an existing park or building a park that has that incorporated into it like a multipurpose park would be a really good asset to our community I feel like,” Singletary said.

The plan proposes expansion of county parks and plenty of other ideas.

“Down in Columbia County, the biggest needs we always have are public safety needs. That’s the government’s first responsibility to its citizens, public safety. Making sure we’re funding the fire department, the sheriff’s office well with the equipment that they need is certainly important,” Johnson said.

The next public listening session is June 20th at Evans Auditorium.