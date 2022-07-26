Columbia County, Ga (WJBF)- Columbia County property owners are looking at a possible tax increase.

It would come from a proposed millage rate that would require an increase in property taxes.

Each year this rate is set based on funding needs and property values which have been going up. Each county, city and school district sets their millage rate and property owners pay that combined amount in taxes each year.

Tonight, the school board is discussing the rate that would increase property taxes by 11.60%. That means on a $225,000 home, the increase would be about $170 a year.

“The Columbia County School District continues to grow at a pretty rapid pace and we need to meet those needs of a growing district. Whether it be hiring more staff, more teachers, or it be the building needs that the district has, in order to give our students the best educational experience possible,” explained Alex Casado, the CCBOE Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to the proposed county increase, the city of Grovetown is also looking at increasing taxes.

City Council is proposing an 11.6% increase from an increased millage rate. Tuesday, two public hearings will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Both are at Grovetown City Hall on Old Wrightsboro Road.

Tuesday’s public School Board meeting starts at the 6 p.m. at the Board of Education building on Hereford Farm Road.