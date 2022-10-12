COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting he possessed images of children being sexually exploited.

Mark Christopher Greene, 46, of Appling, Ga., was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of Child Pornography.

Greene must also to pay $18,000 in restitution, to serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender after completion of his prison term.

The investigation of Greene began in December 2019 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip that identified images of child pornography.

GBI agents seized electronic devices from Greene’s home and discovered dozens of images and videos of child exploitation on those devices.

Greene was on probation for a prior conviction for drug possession at the time of his arrest on the child pornography charge.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.