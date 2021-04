Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed after the golf cart he was driving overturned.

Officials say the driver, 47-year old Allen Reining, was attempted to make a u-turn on Bent Creek Drive when it overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle. The golf cart then overturned.

Reining was pronounced dead on the scene.