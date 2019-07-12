Columbia County Man Enters Guilty Plea for Killing Sister

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – A man accused of killing his sister in their Columbia County home has entered a guilty plea.

19-year-old Sonny Kim was arrested in 2016 after he shot his sister Ashley Kim multiple times.

He admitted to authorities his plan was to murder his entire family.

But his stepfather heard the shots and was able to stop him.

Today in court, he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

A judge sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole.