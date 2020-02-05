Columbia County man arrested for Pornography

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – A man is in jail charged with computer Pornograpy.
Norman Fiddmont was arrested Tuesday after a minister reported Fiddmont confessed to him that he had secretly videotaped a teenage girl while she was in the bathroom by sliding his cell phone underneath the bathroom door.
Fiddmont remains in the Columbia County Jail.
