Columbia County man arrested for Pornography

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – A man is in jail charged with computer Pornograpy.

Norman Fiddmont was arrested Tuesday after a minister reported Fiddmont confessed to him that he had secretly videotaped a teenage girl while she was in the bathroom by sliding his cell phone underneath the bathroom door.

Fiddmont remains in the Columbia County Jail.

