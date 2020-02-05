Columbia County man arrested for allegedly beating son

COLUMBIA COUNTY Ga (WJBF) – A Columbia County man is facing Battery-family violence charges after an incident Monday. Chad Harpley is also charged with Cruelty to Children.

According to a police report, he is accused of repeatedly punching his teenage son after an argument – leaving red marks and bleeding.

Harpley was arrested Tuesday and has since bonded out of jail.

