Columbia County man arrested for Aggravated Assault

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – A Columbia County man is behind bars for Aggravated Assault.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Fanning allegedly grabbed and choked his girlfriend.

The incident report says Fanning showed up at the woman’s home after trying to contact her all day. The woman said she not respond to Fanning because she found out he cheated.

The woman picked up her phone to call family members for help, but Fanning allegedly grabbed her wrist and wrestled the phone away.

The woman said Fanning grabbed her by her neck, pushed her against the wall hitting her head against a mirror. He then pushed her on the bed and began choking her.

After she repeatedly told him to stop, he did and left the woman’s home.

She called 911 and police were able to arrest Fanning at his home.

He’s booked in the Columbia County Detention Center.

