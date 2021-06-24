Columbia County man accused of shooting wife with five-week-old baby in home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Columbia County investigators say Kenneth Robert White II shot his wife in the leg inside their home late Wednesday night. Neighbors say this is not the first time police have been called to the residence about domestic violence.

“When deputies arrived, they found the victim in the driveway with a gunshot wound to her lower leg, and also her five week old child was with her,” Maj. Steve Morris of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

White was gone when deputies arrived. Aiken Public Safety Officers arrested him for possession of marijuana in a Target parking lot a few hours after the shooting. But he’s still to face charges in this case.

“He will be charged with aggravated assault here,” Maj. Morris said. “And as I said he has a drug charge, I’m not sure if it’s a misdemeanor or a felony, over in Aiken. So he will be charged with aggravated assault.”

An extradition hearing will be held to bring White back to Columbia County to face charges for the shooting. But for now, he remains in the Aiken County jail, and his wife remains in the hospital.

“She’s being treated not only for the gun shot wound, but also injuries she sustained during a domestic argument,” Maj. Morris said.

This isn’t the first time White has run into legal troubles. Among other charges, Maj. Morris says in 2019, White was charged with cruelty to children and battery.

Hannah Meagher, outreach coordinator for Safe Homes, a local domestic violence service, says recurring situations are hard for victims to escape.

“A lot of victims of domestic violence rely on their abuser for financial means, transportation, roof over their head, Meagher said.

But she’s saying having the strength to escape the situation may be life or death.

“It will only get worse,” Meagher said. “Very few times will it ever get better.”

Meagher says Safe Homes offers 30 day emergency shelter, assistance filling temporary restraining orders, job placement and other services.

“We want them to reach out to us. And we have a 100% safe, confidential location,” Meagher said. “And we will make sure that they are in a safe place.”

Safe Homes Crisis Hotline: 706-736-2499

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233