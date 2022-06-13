MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – HyCei White never thought she would be a college gymnast.

“I didn’t think I was that good,” White, a Level 9 gymnast, said during a break from practice Monday at Gymnastics Gold in Martinez. “But my coaches really pushed me.”

Now, not only is White going to be a college gymnast, she will be a pioneer in her sport. Monday she signed a letter of intent to compete for Fisk University in Nashville. Fisk will become the first HBCU to field a competitive gymnastics team.

“We are really excited about this historical event. Fisk has always lead the way regarding HBCU milestones. We continue to do so today,” Athletic Director Dr. Larry Glover told Sports Illustrated when the announcement about the program’s formation was made in February.

White, a graduate of Lakeside High School, is proud of her role in college sports history. While she says she doesn’t watch much competitive gymnastics, she was inspired to get into the sport by Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas.

“Being a black gymnast, you don’t see a big group of black gymnasts,” she said. “I’ve kind of been the only one (at her gym), so it’s just really cool to be on a whole team of black gymnasts and it’s an awesome opportunity and a great experience for me.”







HyCei White signed with Fisk University during a ceremony at Gymanstics Gold in Martinez on June 13, 2022.

Fisk’s team will begin competing in 2023 as an independent in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.