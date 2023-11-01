Columbia County, Ga (WJBF)- They put their lives on the line every day to help strangers, and today they were honored for it. We’re talking about first responders.

They witness terrible things and still they run into the danger to help people who need it most.

Wednesday morning, the Exchange Club of Columbia County honored a dozen first responders who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

“Fire. EMT. Law enforcement. Kind of gets over looked in the business of today’s society,” said Tony Gallo, Chairman of the Americanism Committee for the Exchange Club.

He said it’s all about recognizing the community’s heroes and that he enjoys learning more about the stories of those who- quite literally- put themselves in the line of fire.

“Personalities that came out. Teamwork. They can’t do it alone. I think the other part is just their passion for what they do,” Gallo said.

Robert Rosier was an EMT for 35 years. He wanted to serve his country, so he enlisted in the military. He was discharged from the army for medical reasons but he said he still wanted to be of service.

“Because it is a calling. I truly believe that the Lord intended for me to do this work,” explained Rosier.

Rosier said seeing a lot of the bad things he did was hard. He told NewsChannel 6 that when he started, talking about PTSD didn’t really happen, and he is relieved there are programs to help first responders who are suffering.

But he said it wasn’t all bad.

“I delivered a lot of babies. Twelve of them during my career. And that is my favorite thing I’ve ever done, is deliver a baby,” Rosier smiled.

Rosier was nominated, along with three other EMT’s, for EMT of the year.

And he won.

“And now for our EMT of the year, please help us in congratulating Columbia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief, Robert Rosier.”

Clayton Lariscy and Jim Parish of Columbia County won Firefighters of the year. Carried Wokutch of Columbia County won Police Officer of the year.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.