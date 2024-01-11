MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’ve ever been interested in serving the community, both Columbia County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff’s office are looking for applicants like you.

“It’s everything to me, everything. It’s all I ever wanted to do,” Jake McPherson said.

Before Jake McPherson was even two years old, his career path was pretty much chosen.

“My dad, he was a firefighter for all his life, and so was my grandpa– I just found out he was a volunteer firefighter for Martinez way back in the day– and, uh, he died when I was really young. It just has always been something that interests me, following his footsteps…” McPherson said.

And after he graduates high school this May, following his father’s footsteps is exactly what he plans to do with Columbia County Fire Rescue.

“Visiting his grave and everything, but growing up, visiting all the fire stations– that’s always where I felt him. My baby blanket was a whole bunch of fire trucks that my grandma had made me. So, it’s just always been a way of connecting with him because I didn’t know him…” McPherson said.

Since Saturday, the fire department has been seeking out applicants just like McPherson: those ready to serve their community.

“Obviously have the drive to want to do this because it is a dangerous drive, and understand what you get into when you decide to take this on as a career,” Firefighter Driver Columbia County Fire Rescue Tony Holt said.

The team is still looking for new applicants before they select their next twelve first responders.

“We’re looking at filling a class at the end of March. So, hopefully we get twelve applicants to start that class. They’ll do their firefighter class first and then move into their EMT portion,” Holt said.

And if your interest in serving on the line of duty doesn’t start in the firehouse, Columbia County Sheriff’s office is also looking for new applicants.

“Whether it be for patrol, in the jails– the deputy jail– or communication dispatcher,” Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s Sgt. Daniel Massey said.

There is a step-by-step process that must be completed before being considered, but first responder leaders say the first step is to sign up.

