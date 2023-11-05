COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s Fall, so you know what that means… the annual Columbia County fair is back in town.

Thousands of people attended the first day of the week-long fair. It’s a time for people to have fun with loved ones, make memories and take advantage of the famous fair foods.

People say each year, there’s always something to look forward to.

“Come out, come out. Enjoy your kids, enjoy your family– bring your money– cause it’s not cheap and it’s not free, but it’s a good day to just bond with your family. It’s a blessing to just come out and have a good time and enjoy one another. Absolutely,” said Sydney Mims.

Throughout the rest of the week, gates will open from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. each night.