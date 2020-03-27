Columbia County extends closures of offices, parks and venues

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – Columbia County Board of Commissioners has decided to extend the closures of all county offices, parks and facilities to the public through Monday, April 6, 2020.

During this time period, all public safety personnel, including Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will continue to operate under normal guidelines.

Public Transit will continue to deliver meals to those who are already enrolled in this service as well as provide essential and medical trips.

Online services are encouraged, and no late fees for county services will be incurred and services will not be disconnected.

The Board of Commissioners asks that you please continue to follow the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and any Executive Order(s) implemented by President Trump and Governor Kemp.

The guidelines include no business or organization shall allow more than 10 persons to be gathered at a single location if such gathering requires persons to stand or to be seated within 6-feet of another person; staying at home if you feel sick; calling your primary care provider before traveling to a walk-in clinic or emergency room; washing your hands; disinfecting hard surfaces; and avoiding physical contact.

