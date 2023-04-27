Columbia County, Ga (WJBF)- In Columbia County, seniors will soon be graduating from high school. Many of them are looking forward to the next step in their education, including how to pay for it.

Fortunately, we have a lot of community partners in the CSRA offering scholarships to these students to help pay for tuition.

Thursday morning, several of those students will be receiving some of that scholarship money.

The Columbia County Exchange Club will award one senior from each public high school in the county with a $1,000 Career Technical and Agricultural Education Scholarship.

One special senior will be honored with a $2,500 ACE scholarship. It goes to a senior who has been able to work through hardship or personal adversity and still excel in their studies.

“This one in particular just really stood out to us as someone that has overcome some great obstacles that no child should ever have to go through. But it was very emotional. Very physical. And we’re thrilled that this person has overcome what they’ve had to and has really thrived,” said Scott Skadan, President of the Columbia County Exchange Club.

The Exchange Club receives dozens of applications for these scholarships which the organization raises funds for.

Skadan explained that each year, choosing the scholarship recipients gets much harder.

“So I get to share these kids stories. Later this morning I’ll read a lot of what was on their applications. What made them stand apart from everyone else. And they do a wonderful job on these things. because they know what’s on the line. It’s money for going towards their education.”

The award breakfast will be held Thursday morning at West Lake Country Club.