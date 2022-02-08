Columbia County EMA hosts open house

EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- On February 8th, the Columbia County Emergency Management Agency is hosting an open house. It’s all a part of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

People will be able to meet the EMA staff and ask them questions about emergency management and operations. The Mobile Operations Center will also be available for people to walk through.

The department of health will be offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters for those who want them. There will also be giveaways and drawings for emergency kits and weather radios.

EMA Director, Shawn Granato, said being prepared for bad weather helps people worry less.

“You’ll be able to not have to rush out if a storm is coming or before an emergency is coming. You’ll be able to just relax, take care of your home and your family, and the things that you need to take care of without thinking that, I need to go out in the snow or into a severe thunderstorm or ice or anything.”

Granato explained that they are hosting this event because he wanted people to see what the EMA does from day to day.

“What I wanted to do is just open up the doors, so the citizens of the county can see what happens in their EOC. People will think of us during a weather event or some kind of emergency and I want people to see what we do on a regular basis.”

This is a family friendly event. There will be a fire truck and police car there for children to see. They will also be finger printing children for the ID a Child Program.

The open house is Tuesday evening, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center on Ronald Reagan Drive in Evans.

