COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of their own.

According to the CCSO, late Friday afternoon, Deputy Jailer Jack Hayes was charged with Giving Inmates Items Without Consent and Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.

The 30-year-old was employed as a Deputy Jailer on 07/31/19 and there are no disciplinary reports on file.

Because of his position in law enforcement and the public trust bestowed upon him, to say that we are disappointed is an understatement. As we’ve demonstrated in the past, we enforce the law no matter who is involved and his actions were dealt with swiftly and justly. To have an officer involved in such shameful activity is not only a violation of the law and the public’s trust but a complete dishonor to this agency and the deputies who uphold the integrity and honor that goes along with the badge. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say they became aware of drugs and a cell phone inside the jail several days ago.

After an investigation they did fine narcotics and a cell phone.

Hayes has been released on a $10,200 bond.