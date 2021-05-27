Columbia County Deputy Coroner Harriett Garrison dies at 73

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputy Coroner Harriett Garrison died May 27, 2021 at 73-years-old.

Garrison worked in the medical field for over 50 years and served as Deputy Coroner for Columbia County over the last 15 years. Many say Garrison had the “heart of an angel”.

Family and friends will have a celebration of life on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at West Acres Baptist Church from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Dunn’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 6563 Ridge Road, Appling, Ga. 30802.

Columbia County Coroner Vernon W. Collins remembered Garrison in a Facebook post.

