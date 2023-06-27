MARTINEZ, Ga (WJBF)- This week, the Columbia County Planning Commission is considering a request to rezone more than 8 acres in Martinez for a 24-hour gas station. But not everyone is too happy about it.

This property is located at South Belair Road and Oakley Pirkle Road Extension.

Under current restrictions, hours of operation can’t be before 6 a.m. or after 11 p.m., including deliveries. The developer is asking for a variance to allow for the store to be open 24-hours.

Home owners in nearby Fox Run said they are concerned about how the new business could affect their property values, among other things.

“It’s going to create more traffic. We already have people speeding through the neighborhood. It’s going to drop the value of our houses. It’s going to increase crime. There are two convenience stores with gas stations 500 feet from where they’re proposing to put this one. Why do we need another one?” asked Dani Allen, a home owner in Fox Run for the last 18 years.

Allen said she believes there are more appropriate places to build the new convenience store other than South Belair and Oakley Pirkle Road Extension.

“Why do you have to clear out woods? Leave mother nature alone. All of us moved into this neighborhood because it was a quiet, safe place. We don’t need this,” she stated.

We reached out to the planning commission for a statement, and they declined to comment.

There will be an open forum for people to speak at the end of the planning commission meeting. It’s happening on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Evans Government Center Auditorium.

CLICK HERE for the agenda documents explaining the proposal. You can find the information on pages 136-183.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.