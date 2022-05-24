COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – Due to the uncertain predictions for inclement weather, Columbia County School District officials have released an update for the times and locations for the commencement ceremonies for the class of 2022.

School officials say that these updates are final, and they will remain unchanged even if there is not any inclement weather.

Here is the updated graduation schedule for the class of 2022:

• Harlem High School – Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., at the Columbia County Performing

Arts Center. Tickets are required for entry.



• Lakeside High – Friday, May 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., at the Columbia County Performing Arts

Center. Tickets are required for entry.



• Evans High – Friday, May 27, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are required for entry.



• Greenbrier High – Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Evans Towne Center Park. No tickets

are required for entry. Guests are encouraged to bring seating.



• Grovetown High – Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., at Evans Towne Center Park. No tickets are

required for entry. Guests are encouraged to bring seating.