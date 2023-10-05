GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – With one month to go before elections, the Grovetown community is hearing the goals and plans from candidates running for both Mayor and City Council.

“I would like to serve another term—I believe that I can finish some of the good work we have started better prepare the city to move forward in the future” said Mayor Gary Jones, City of Grovetown

Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones is being challenged by Ceretta Smith and Deborah Fisher to keep the Mayor’s job. During a political forum at Grovetown Elementary Thursday, candidates spoke to voters about their vision for the city

“I’m running because I want to make sure every citizen every resident every employee and my fellow council members that their voices are heard and represented I want to make sure I’m running because I want to safeguard the integrity.” said mayoral candidate Ceretta Smith.

“One of the things that I really want to work on is getting broad band throughout the city for all of our citizens we realized during COVID that everybody need high speed internet access,” said mayoral candidate Deborah Fisher.

City council candidates also took the stand, expressing how they can help grow the community.

“What I would like to do is keep Grovetown a small town feel we love being here we have a great time I would like to see some more businesses come in,” said city council candidate Marsha Keating.

“I am hoping that they get a better understanding on where the candidates stand on issues that I believe are probably at the heart of why they’re here” said city council candidate Eric Blair.

The goal for each candidate is to work for the community , creating a better Grovetown in the future.

“Which I believe although it’s a great place to live and work as it stands I think our best days are ahead of us and I want to be apart of that” said Richard Bowman, candidate for city council.

Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 7 to cast their ballots.