Guests like the University of Georgia team captain and Defending Champion, Jamaree Salyer, and Christian Illusionists David and Teesha Laflin attended the event.

“Always understand that no matter where you are in life, no matter if you had just done something wrong– if you’re living a great life– God’s hand is outstretched to you. It always has been, it always will be. And that’s just the truth,” Salyer Said.

Senior Pastor at Abilene Church says he welcomes anyone into the church, but he had a particular reason why he invited the Bulldog.

“Because of His relationship with Christ. I had heard his story about him growing up in church. He’s spoken at his home church, he had recently spoken at a friend of mine’s church. What an opportunity to get him to come to talk about his faith and relationship with Jesus on resurrection day.”

Salyer says he was raised in church and knew he would have to find a way to continue incorporating that in his transition to college.

“I’m starting to see these trials and tribulations that he’s talking about and how God can bring me out of that stuff. The transition from idle to high school and high school to college, that’s a big deal.”

The event began with singing by the church’s choir and prayer from Dr. Whitt.

Abilene also had interactive activities for children of all ages– where they enjoyed the “magic” watching the illusionist’s performance, sharing the true meaning of Easter.

“So, our goal is basically to say ‘hey, even though we are Christians, we’re still normal people. We like to have fun and we use the art of illusion to grab people’s attention,” David Laflin said.

“And are traveling all over the United States, homeschooling our kids, going from event to event– doing outreach events in churches and we have all of our four kids involved,” Teesha Laflin said.

Abilene Church says this is a first they plan on making a tradition.