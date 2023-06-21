COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Property values in Columbia County going up could also mean your property taxes going up.

This is having an effect on the county’s Board of Education budget for 2024.

Although the school board’s millage rate could stay the same, property taxes could increase by as much as 12.2%.

“The school system needs more dollars no doubt, I believe in that,” said Larry Dencker, a Columbia County parent. “I think twelve percent seems like a fairly significant increase for property taxes though.”

This increase in property value could be due to the county’s growing population and increased demand for housing.

“I think the Columbia County school system is actually pretty good, and there is a lot of growth within the region,” said Josiah Johnstone, another Columbia County parent. “So with a lot of the building and everything, I imagine it’s going to draw more kids, more families, and they may need more funding.”

For the past two years, the board has lowered the millage rate – the question this year is whether to maintain the current rate, or lower it again.

There needs to be enough money in its fiscal year budget to cover resources for all of the new students in the school system.

“Maybe the playgrounds at the schools for the kids, the athletic programs,” said Columbia County parent Brian Wesley. “I have athlete children, track, basketball, gymnastics, so if that can help those programs, I would feel a lot better.”

If the tentative rate gets approved, these parents hope their tax dollars are going towards improvements within the schools.

“The cost of living here is substantially lower than most areas around the country,” Johnstone said. “I’m in the military, I just came from Washington state where it’s actually pretty high out there, taxes. So I mean for me, if it guarantees a better future for my daughter, I don’t have a problem with it.”

There will be three public hearings on dates still-to-be-announced for people to comment on whether the Board of Education’s millage rate should stay the same or be lowered. After those meetings, a final decision will be made.

We will provide updates on those public hearing dates.