Columbia County (WJBF)- “we have been in operation since 2008 so this is our 14th year we just reached in may a milestone of giving over a million dollars back to local communities” said Loreen Reynolds, President, Harlem Attic Treasures.

Harlem Attic Treasures thrift store works hard to help schools.

They recently donated 10-thousand dollars to six schools. The money will help pay for mobile classrooms.

The Columbia County Board of Education honored them for their service.

” in 2020 we donated $2000 a month to the six school in McDuffie and Columbia county and we plan on doing that as the school year processes.” said Stephaney Crenshaw / Harlem attic treasures.

The Thrift store sells a variety of items. Volunteers run it.

And the community donates all of the items the store sells.

“we don’t get our stuff from anywhere else as people come out they come to us they get a cash receipt it’s just like donating to any other charity except we’re all volunteers so all the money goes back to the community” said Crenshaw.

Low prices help make the items affordable. But the revenue adds up and that means more money for education.

“even though our prices are so low the volume that we get out process and sell its amazing what we get in and how much we can sell from 50 cents to couple dollars and be able to give back thousands every month” said Reynolds.