EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers who own an ATV to join its ATV Unit.

The unit, which has been around since 1996, has nearly 30 volunteers who help the Sheriff’s Department out when needed. They mostly help with searches and parking and patrolling at events in Columbia County.

LT Patricia Champion said the ATV Unit works hard, especially during events like the fair or 4th of July fireworks.

“On occasion w have had some children wander off and elderly. And I would say, looking back over the past few years, we have mostly used the ATV Unit in response to missing elderly. A lot of times children are found pretty quickly, but elderly, if they have Alzheimers or dementia, they wander off,” Lt. Champion explained.

The ATV Unit Volunteers are often called in to help with search and rescue and sometimes search and recovery.

Tom Greenaway has been a volunteer with the organization for 5 years. He heard about it on social media and decided to do it after having just retired, to have something to do.

He said their ATVs are very useful to deputies in search situations.

“We have multiple advantages there. I mean, we can get in to tight places where they can’t go. They can’t take the car in the woods. We can cover more ground. ATVs like mine, a UTV, if we actually find someone that’s injured or whatever, we can just put them in the passenger’s set, get them out of there,” he said.

Greenaway said the unit gets together at least once a month even if they aren’t needed in an official capacity. He said they are a close knit group.

Volunteers must be 18 or older with their own ATV, a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record. They will go through training classes , such as CPR, before becoming an official volunteer.

For more information on the ATV Unit just call (706) 541-2856.