Columbia Co. to hold COVID vaccine clinic Wednesday

A member of the U.S. Armed Forces administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a police officer at a FEMA community vaccination center on March 2, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Columbia County Board of Commissioners is partnering with Gold Cross EMS to host a COVID-19 Immunization Clinic for Columbia County residents 65 and older.

It will take place Wednesday, March 10th, from 9 AM to 3 PM at Columbia County Bessie Thomas Senior Center (5913 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown).

There is a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines available, and appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Columbia County Bessie Thomas Senior Center will continue taking appointments for individuals 65 and older until 5 p.m. TODAY (March 9th).

To make an appointment, please contact Stacie Hart, Senior Center Manager, at 706-556-0308.