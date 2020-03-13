Columbia Co. schools prohibit spectators at school events

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Columbia County School leaders are prohibiting spectators at events during or after school hours.

The district posted this on its website:

March 13, 2020 Update: In response to the possible spread of the Coronavirus, the CCSD will prohibit spectator attendance at school activities and events occurring during and after school beginning Monday, March 16, through the end of the month. At that time, the district will reevaluate this situation and respond accordingly.



Additionally, because this is an evolving health concern, please be aware that further action, to include complete cancelation of all activities and/or school is a possibility. Should the need arise for schools to be closed, teachers will provide lessons to students so that learning may continue from home. More “learn from home” details will be provided to students and parents by teachers in the very near future. Also, more information may be found at ccboe.net.



At this time there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Columbia County. The CCSD is prepared to provide at-home instruction in the event of a school closure. No schools are closed at this time, however, you can be prepared should the need for learn from home days arise in the future.

