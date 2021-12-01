Columbia Co. school employee arrested for meth possession

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – On Monday, December 1st, around 8:30 am, the Grovetown Police Department responded to Cedar Ridge Elementary School in reference to illegal narcotics having been found on campus.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a small amount of Methamphetamine was located within an employee restroom.

The school staff advised that the restroom was for employees only, has controlled access by key,and is not accessible or utilized by students.

The investigation led to the arrest of Mrs. Kelley Nile, the school Nutritional Manager.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division was called in to search of the employee parking.

A Canine alerted to the presence of Methamphetamine in the center console Mrs. Nile’s personal vehicle.

Mrs. Nile was arrested for Possession of Schedule II Narcotics and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

At no time were any students exposed to the illegal narcotics or area of investigation.