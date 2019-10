AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A collision in Aiken, South Carolina is forcing slow-downs on Whiskey Road.

Officials say the collision took place at Whiskey Road and Citadel Drive. “The collision resulted in significant damage to the traffic control devices for the intersection,” officials said.

Credit: City of Aiken, South Carolina Government Department of Public Safety

We’re told temporary devices are being placed at the intersection and repairs are expected to last several hours.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction of Whiskey Road.