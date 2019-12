BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — Barnwell High School is warning parents and the community of a scam popping up in the area.

Officials say credit card information is being solicited on behalf of Barnwell High School and the SAT.

“Please know that neither BHS nor the SAT will call you to request this information,” officials said in a social post.

BHS has been made aware of a scam where credit card info is being solicited on behalf of BHS and the SAT. Please know that neither BHS nor the SAT will call you to request this information. Please call guidance 803.541.1398 or the main office 803.541.1390 if you have a concern. — Barnwell High School (@BHSWarhorses) December 17, 2019

You’re asked to call the BHS guidance office at 803-541-1398 or the main office at 803-541-1390 if you have any questions or concerns.