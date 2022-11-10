COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF)- Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America and Columbia County is investing more into it after the new SPLOST project list was approved this past election.

“I believe Columbia County is one of the fastest growing counties, so there’s a need to do more and expand and improve,” Glenn Hazelwood said.

Glenn Hazelwood says he comes to the courts at Blanchard Park often and is glad to hear they will, soon, be upgraded.

“The fences need re-doing because the balls go down in the cracks, the um– it can be resurfaced. They do a good job with these nets, but uh, it’s always good to have improvements.”

But pickle ball isn’t the only thing that the new sales tax will fund.

“I think recreation, community services were the largest piece– if you look at the categories– that was the largest category that was the largest category. Uh, a lot of park upgrades, new parks. Quality of life is important to citizens in Columbia County, and we want to make sure we can continue to provide them that,” Columbia County City Manager Scott Johnson said.

The total budget for this project is 288- million dollars and Johnson says, though this is a six-year plan, it doesn’t end there.

“Certainly, over the next six years while collections take place, but sometimes it takes 10, 11, 12 years to do ‘em. So, it’s certainly an investment in the future of Columbia County,” Johnson said.

This sales tax is an extension of the current sales tax.

“There’s a little bit of everything in this SPLOST and I think that’s one of the reasons why it appealed to the voters,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the tax will fund public safety and E-M-S in areas that are growing in the county, and it will help support economic development. Columbia County representatives say these improvements, including things like Wi-Fi pavilions, will have a positive impact on the community and the people in it.