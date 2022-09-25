AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The month is devoted to raising awareness about Suicide prevention, reducing stigma around the topic, and encouraging those in need to utilize available resources.

Non-profit organization The Code 9 Project provides education and training for first responders, veterans, and their families to prevent PTSD and suicide. On Zoom, it offers peer support group meetings weekly for frontline workers, first responders, and veterans Tuesday and Friday at 9 am PST and 9 pm PST. It also has a team of chaplains, peer support, critical incident trainers, and a specialized trauma debriefing team for individuals, police and fire departments, frontline workers, and hospital staff.

The Code 9 Project has a national 24/7 helpline available for all frontline workers, first responders, and veterans at 844-HOPE-247.

President and co-founder of The Code 9 Project, Brandielee Baker, joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more about the available resources.

First Responder Meditations are available on Apple Music, Google Play, and Amazon.

