AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Don your Halloween costume and join the Imperial Theatre for an unforgettable evening as Ballets with a Twist presents an all-new Halloween-inspired program of their signature production, “Cocktail Hour: The Show.”

Get ready to be bewitched by the following program highlights:

“Zombie” – Step into a sci-fi Zombie world at a 1950s American pool party with a thrilling and unexpected finale.

“Hot Toddy” – Travel back to the Roaring Twenties and join the mayhem in a red-hot rollick that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

“Roy Rogers” – Beware as a rodeo gal takes center stage, cracking her whip and corralling her man in the wild backdrop of America’s Wild West.

Artistic director and choreographer Marilyn Klaus joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more on what you can expect.