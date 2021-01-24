Coach Louie O’Gorman dies

BLACKVILLE, S.C. — Louis James “Louie” O’Gorman died early Saturday morning. He was 83-years-old.

Fondly called Coach O’Gorman by many of his friends and former players, he may be best remembered for his popular Louie O’Gorman Basketball Camps that ran from 1964-2010. The camps were held in various locations throughout South Carolina and even in Clonmel, Ireland, where Irish boys and girls participated in camp activities with American campers.

Coach O’Gorman would lead the girls’ basketball teams at Denmark-Olar High School (SC) to 77 straight victories until they lost a game by one point before winning the next 22 in a row.

Throughout his celebrated career, Coach O’Gorman held a variety of teacher, coach, and administrator positions at multiple public and private schools to include Denmark-Olar High School (SC), Belmont Abby College (NC), St. Leo College (FL), Andrew Jackson Academy (SC), Jefferson David Academy (SC), Wade Hampton Academy (SC), Irmo High School (SC), and Heathwood Episcopal School (SC) before retiring in 2003 to concentrate on the summer basketball program that bore his name.

Among his many numerous achievements and recognitions, O’Gorman coached several state, region, and conference championships in both basketball and football. He was also named coach of the year multiple times and received a Life Saver commendation from the Woodman of the World Life Insurance Society and in 2000 was recognized by the South Carolina Senate for his Dedication to Teaching and Coaching. In 1995, the University of Notre Dame bestowed its Award of the Year for his accomplishments and association with the Notre Dame Club of South Carolina-Midlands.

A 1955 graduate of Blackville High School, O’Gorman earned a Bachelor of Arts from Belmont Abbey College (1959), and a Master of Arts in Education from Western Carolina University (1972). He was enormously proud that all three of his children earned Ph.Ds. and work in education.

One son, Dr. Farrell O’Gorman, is a Professor and Department Chairman of English at Belmont Abby College where Coach O’Gorman previously worked; another son, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman, is the Superintendent of Education in the Edgefield County (SC) School District; and his only daughter, Dr. Maureen Petkewich, is a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

Coach O’Gorman is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Gail Hiers O’Gorman; a daughter, Maureen O’Gorman (Matthew) Petkewich of Columbia, SC; his sons, Kevin Louis (Elizabeth) O’Gorman of Edgefield, SC, and Farrell Wendell (Natasha) O’Gorman of Belmont, NC; and seven grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service for Coach O’Gorman will be held on Monday, January 25, at 11 a.m. at the Blackville Cemetery located at Hampton Avenue and State Road 392 in Blackville, South Carolina.