ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — US Congressman Jim Clyburn made a stop in Orangeburg to make a major announcement to help fix South Carolina’s infrastructure.

“Where there is no vision, the people perish,” Congressman Clyburn said. Congressman Clyburn joined federal partners to push President Joe Biden’s vision “Building a Better America”, announcing how more than $71 million could be used to fix several issues affecting South Carolinians.

“The president has asked me to try to help coordinate 375 new programs, 375 programs, 125 new programs across 14 agencies,” Senior Advisor to the President and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu shared. “If you don’t have broadband, you can’t go to school. You can’t go to the doctor, you can’t fill out applications online.,” U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

Limited or expensive internet access is one problem. There will be a $30 a month voucher for lower-income Americans to offset the cost. “We’re not gonna give a dime to any carrier unless they show us, prove to us certified that they will be offering as part of their offerings, an affordable plan, and we’ll be working with them to define what’s affordable,” Raimondo added.

The money could also be used to expand available healthcare options. “Getting a community health center within community distance of every person in America. That to me is huge. I’m working very closely with all of the federally qualified community health centers in order to make that happen,” Congressman Clyburn added.

Clean water and sewer systems and making sure everyone is inclusive, including HBCUs, were also topics discussed. “You begin to understand what having clean air and clean water access to high-speed internet will do in the ability of people to be able to stay where they are and not having to choose between living with their family or making a living someplace else,” U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan said.

The goal is to have the plans solidified within the next five years. “The money is here. We are working on behalf of the president with the governance, with the secretaries. Actually, all the way down to the ground where it really matters because the president wants to know can you touch somebody on the street where you live and that’s what he expects us to do,” Landrieu said.