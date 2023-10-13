APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Club Car announced Friday that the company plans to expand into a new facility in Appling.

The new facility, which will be located in White Oak Industrial Park will be 105,000 ft2 and will support warehousing and manufacturing functions, according to the company.

“Our team is dedicated to provide the best vehicles and service for our customers,” said Mark Wagner, Club Car President. “This new facility gives us the opportunity to extend operations in the United States.”

“Club Car has a long-standing relationship with Columbia County, and we value the investments that Club Car continues to make to expand and manufacture world class golf cars and utility vehicles in Columbia County,” said Rick Evans, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Development Authority of Columbia County.

Construction on the new facility is expected to be complete by December 2023.