Augusta, Ga (WJBF) It happened again three weeks ago, a truck hit the Olive Road overpass.

“I think everybody in Augusta is tired of every time that bridge gets hit it makes laughter and we shouldn’t have to do it,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Augusta city leaders are discussing what needs to be done to stop the vehicle hit parade at the overpass, there are 30 warning devices in place now, but it still gets hit.

Commissioners looking at articles of what other cities are doing with low bridge problems, one that appears to work is putting put up a PVC pipe with chains at the bridge height to alert drivers.

“Most cities have done is put the chain PVC combination to warn the drivers makes a lot of noise gets their undivided attention,” said Guilfoyle.

Augusta’s traffic engineer saying that device could make the city liable for vehicle damage then added the city is running out of options at the overpass.

“Sort of exhausted most of the things we can do as far as traffic devices we could close the road permanently close the road,” said John Ussery.

“Part of what we can control is cut off that particular portion of the street make that a part of our by-laws whatever you want to say I want to close that portion of the street totally down,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

“I don’t support closing that road I mean not by any stretch of the imagination I think people should take the warning signs seriously,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson who represents the area.

The Engineering Committee voted to have the city put the height of the bridge on GPS navigational systems, and research what other cities are doing with their low bridge problems.

Meanwhile the city will continue to warn at the Oliver Road overpass and wait when the warnings don’t work.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.