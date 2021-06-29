Clinton, firefighter dies following DUI related motorcycle crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a Clinton Fire Department firefighter died following a DUI related motorcycle crash on June 25.

Troopers said the crash happened on US Highway 76 near Randall Road around 2:11 p.m.

A 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling west on US Highway 76 as a 2014 Kia Sedan was entering US Highway 76 from a private drive. The motorcycle struck the car, according to SCHP.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital where he died.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

The Laurens County Coroner identified the victim as Nathaniel Hunter Sipes, 20, of Clinton.

According to the coroner, Sipes was a part time firefighter at the Clinton Fire Department.

SCHP said Robert Curry Richardson, 56, of Laurens, was charged with felony DUI involving death and leaving the scene of a collision with death.

Richardson is being held at the Laurens County Detention Center.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.