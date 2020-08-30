Cliff Robinson, ex-UConn star, top NBA 6th man, dies at 53

The longtime NBA player and former UConn star Cliff Robinson has died.

His death was confirmed by UConn. No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago.

He was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn before becoming a top sixth man during his 18 years in the NBA. He helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals.

Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year. The Trail Blazers called his contributions “unmistakable.”

Cliff Robinson was 53 years old.