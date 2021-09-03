Clemson University extends mask mandate until Oct. 8

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – After initially implementing a 3-week mask mandate, Clemson University leadership has extended the mandate until October 8.

Students, faculty, and staff received the notification via email Friday morning.

“The University continues to evaluate all public health data as it mitigates the prevalence of COVID-19. A review of infection rates (approximately 1%) indicates Clemson’s rigorous testing strategy combined with its current mask mandate is having the desired positive effect,” the email said.

The school says they made the decision to extend the mandate “after a thorough analysis of COVID-19 trends in the community,” the email continued.