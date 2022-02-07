Clemson looking for unmarked graves across properties

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Clemson University is looking at ways to memorialize more than 600 previously unmarked African American graves on a campus cemetery.

The Post and Courier reports that the school’s board of trustees agreed to explore creating a memorial garden and accessible pathways within Woodland Cemetery.

Researchers recently identified the graves likely belonging to the enslaved and convicted African American laborers who built the school at the plantation on which it sits.

The newspaper reports that the revelation has prompted Clemson to start identifying Black gravesites on at least five other properties owned by the school across the state.

